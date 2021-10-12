The Cheapest Nintendo Switch Controller Deals In Australia Right Now

If you’re currently looking to replace your Nintendo Switch’s old Joy-Cons, need a second or third pair of controllers for your housemates or guests to use, or prefer to use a more traditional controller when gaming, there are a few decent controller deals floating around.

Here’s where you can grab a cheap pair of Joy-Con controllers for the Switch, along with Nintendo’s Pro Controller and other third-party ones.

Where you can find cheap Joy-Cons

Last week Nintendo launched the Switch OLED model and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it has addressed the Switch’s long-standing Joy-Cons drift issue. This means that having to replace your Joy-Cons is an inevitability, like a neon-coloured, plastic Sword of Damocles hanging over your head.

A full price pair of Joy-Cons will set you back $119.95, but Amazon Australia is selling the Purple/Orange, Red/Blue, and Green/Pink Joy-Cons for $98 per pair.

JB Hi-Fi is also selling the Purple/Orange, Red/Blue, and Green/Pink Joy-Cons with a discounted price of $99.

As is Kogan, which also has the Blue/Yellow Joy-Con for $99. If you’re also a Kogan First member, you can pick up the Red/Blue controller for $94 as part of the online marketplace’s Kogan First Day sale. There’s a free 14-day trial available for a Kogan First membership, which you can cancel anytime.

If you currently own more than one pair of Joy-Cons, this PowerA charging dock is currently on sale for $25.87, down from $59.95. It’ll let you charge four Joy-Cons simultaneously, so you won’t need to keep swapping them out on your docked Switch.

Where you can find a cheap Pro Controller

If the OLED model is your very first Switch or you mainly play your Switch docked, I’d recommend picking up a Pro Controller or a third-party controller instead of using the Joy-Cons. It has a more traditional game controller design and is much sturdier to use. Even at full price, a Pro is still cheaper than a new pair of Joy-Cons.

Amazon Australia, Catch, Kogan, JB Hi-Fi, and Target all currently have the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $89, down from $99.95.

That’s not a huge discount, but well worth the price if this is going to be your primary game controller. Personally, I don’t remember the last time I used my Joy-Cons instead of my Pro Controller – but I also don’t remember the last time I took my Switch out of its dock, so your mileage may vary there.

Other Switch controllers deals

Nintendo’s official Switch controllers aren’t the only options available. There are a few third-party controllers out there that stand toe-to-toe with Nintendo’s offerings. Depending on who you ask, some of these third-party options are the best controller for the Nintendo Switch.

That “best controller”, the 8BitDo Pro 2, is currently on sale for $79.74 through Amazon US. If you split most of your gaming time between your Switch and your PC, this controller can also be paired with the latter, giving it extra versatility when compared to the Pro Controller.