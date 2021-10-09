Damn, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Game’s Soundtrack Is Great

I totally forgot that the new Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix is releasing later this month. The trailers released for it in the lead-up to its October launch haven’t completely convinced me this is going to be any good, but I can at least say for sure that its soundtrack is great. Well, only if you are a big fan of 80s pop and rock hits. Which I am.
Square Enix and Eidos Montreal released the (almost) complete tracklist for the Guardians of the Galaxy via a new Spotify playlist. It currently features 28 licensed tracks as well as two brand new songs from Star-Lord’s band. (Of course, that guy has a band…)
Here’s the full list below:
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
- Hangin’ Tough – New Kids On The Block
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- I Ran (So Far Away) – A Flock Of Seagulls
- Every 1’s a Winner – Hot Chocolate
- Never Gonna Give You Up – Rick Astley
- Kickstart My Heart – Motley Crue
- Turn Me Loose – Loverboy
- Holding Out for a Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Turn up the Radio – Autograph
- Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby McFerrin
- White Wedding – Pt.1 – Billy Idol
- Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Pat Benatar
- Everybody Have Fun Tonight – Wang Chung
- The Warrior – Scandal, Patty Smyth
- We Built This City – Starship
- Rock Rock (Till You Drop) – Def Leppard
- I’ll Tumble 4 Ya – Culture Club
- We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
- I love It Loud – KISS
- Take on Me – a-ha
- Love Song – Simple Minds
- Call Me – Blondie
- Since You Been Gone – Rainbow
- Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- The Final Countdown – Europe
- Zero to Hero – Star-Lord Band
- Space Riders with No Names – Star-Lord Band
It should be noted that this isn’t the complete list of songs, as the official Twiter account for the game calls this the “almost complete” tracklist. It’s not surprising that this upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game is going to feature such a large list of pop and rock hits. The game seems to be heavily inspired by the popular GotG Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which also featured wonderful soundtracks.
I’m a big fan of this soundtrack mainly because it reminds me of Vice City’s wonderful radio stations and that’s always a great way to make me smile.
The upcoming Guardians game is, unlike Square Enix’s Avengers game, going to be a singleplayer only action-adventure game where players step into the boots of Star-Lord, the leader of the gang. According to the devs behind the game, it won’t feature any microtransactions, something the recent Avengers game has received plenty of criticism for.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is out on October 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Switch via cloud streaming.
