JB Hi-Fi Catalogue Sale: Our Top Picks

JB Hi-Fi is holding another catalogue sale with huge deals on gaming products like the SteelSeries range, the PS5 Slim, and a bunch of new and classic titles across major consoles. After the recent March Madness sale came to a close, budget-savvy gamers might have assumed they’d be waiting a hot minute to get their hands on more sale items at JB Hi-Fi – but to quote those old TV ads: “JB, you’ve done it again.”
If another JB Hi-Fi sale on games and accessories sounds right up your alley, we’ve rounded up our top picks for the best deals available both online and in-store. You’d better hop on them quick, though – deals this good are unlikely to last long.
Here’s the best deals from the JB Hi-Fi sale:
Best JB Hi-Fi Sale Deals
JB Hi-Fi Catalogue Sale Consoles & Accessories
- PS5 PlayStation 5 Slim Console
- $699 (Save $100)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X Wireless Gaming Headset
- $199.20 (Save $49.80)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
- $71.20 (Save $17.80)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gaming Headset
- $319.20 (Save $79.80)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
- $588 (Save $147)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard
- $319.20 (Save $79.80)
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO 4TB NVME SSD HEATSINK for PS5
- $579 (Save $150)
- ASUS ROG Strix Go BT Gaming Headset
- $184 (Save $185)
- Xbox Wireless Controller Deep Pink
- $75 (Save $19)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse
- $215.20 (Save $53.80)
- SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse
- $111.20 (Save $27.80)
- SteelSeries Alias Pro Microphone
- $559.20 (Save $139.80)
- SteelSeries Arena 7 Immersive 2.1 Gaming Speaker System with Reactive Illumination
- $495.20 (Save $123.80)
JB Hi-Fi Catalogue Sale Games
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch)
- $49 (Save $20)
- Let’s Sing 2024 2 Mic Bundle (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $20)
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
- $37 (Save $22)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $27 (Save $32)
- Dead Space (PS5)
- $37 (Save $42)
- Dead Island 2 Day One Edition with Bonus Zombie Tarot Cards (Xbox)
- $49 (Save $40)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition (Xbox)
- $99 (Save $10)
- No Man’s Sky (Nintendo Switch)
- $39 (Save $30)
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (PS5)
- $49 (Save $10)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5)
- $49 (Save $50)
- F1 23 (PS5)
- $39 (Save $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)
- $59 (Save $30)
As you can see, there’s a metric tonne on sale right now and even more where that came from on the JB Hi-Fi website and in-store.
Have you snagged a great deal from the JB Hi-Fi sale this week? Let us know in the comments.
Image: JB Hi-Fi
