At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current NBN plan just ain’t cutting it when it comes to download speeds or the price you’re paying (or both), then it might be time to jump to a different one. Superloop is currently offering introductory deals across all of its NBN plans, so you can snag yourself a new plan while saving a few bucks in the process. If you’re someone with a need for speed, it gets better because these discounts mean Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan is now one of the fastest and cheapest options available.

Here are the best deals that can be found with Superloop’s NBN plans, along with how its NBN 1000 connection compares with other internet providers.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s current offerings are looking pretty sweet across all of its speed tiers, where you’ll be able to enjoy your first six months at a discounted rate. However, the amount you’ll save does differ depending on which tier you spring for.

If you’re after the biggest discount possible, you’ll get that with its NBN 100/20 plan where you’ll save $96 over those six months. You can see how Superloop’s NBN 100 plan compares with other internet providers here. After that, you can save $84 with Superloop’s NBN 50, NBN 250 and NBN 100/40 plans.

Superloop also offers five daily speed boosts each month across its NBN 50 to NBN 250 plans. With these boosts, you’ll be able to bump up your connection speed to the next speed tier (eg. NBN 50 becomes NBN 100, NBN 100 becomes NBN 250).

It’s also worth noting that all of Superloop’s NBN plans are contract-free and come with unlimited data, so if you want to move on to a cheaper deal or try something else, then you can leave them scot-free anytime during the first six months.

A word of advice – if you do sign up for Superloop’s NBN 250 or even its NBN 1000 plan, make sure you check that your connection can actually support it. NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection. You’ll also need a valid connection if you want to access those NBN tiers with the speed boosts.

As a bonus, Superloop will also chuck in an Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router with any of its NBN plans. This router is free provided you stay connected for at least 18 months. If you do leave the provider by then, you’ll be required to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Superloop isn’t the cheapest option available when it comes to NBN 1000 plans. As you can see above, that title belongs to Southern Phone, which is offering its NBN 1000 plan for $95 per month with an identical six-month trial offer (and then $105 per month thereafter). Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps but you can grab a faster connection without paying much more.

The next most affordable plans come from Swoop and Superloop, which are both offering NBN 1000 connections for $99 per month for the first six months you’re with either internet provider. While those introductory prices might be the same, there are some major differences between both providers.

Let’s look at download speeds first, as Swoop currently has the fastest NBN 1000/50 plan on offer. Thanks to the NBN Co removing the speed cap on HFC connections, the provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 975Mbps. Meanwhile, Superloop takes the second place slot with typical evening speeds of 811Mbps.

The major difference between the two providers comes from their respective full-price costs. After that introductory discount period ends, Swoop’s NBN plan takes a sharp increase to $139 per month. While that isn’t the most expensive NBN 1000 plan on offer – Optus is $149 and Telstra is $170 – it certainly costs more than Superloop.

After Superloop’s introductory discount period ends, you’ll only be paying $109 per month, which is one of the cheapest full-price plans available (only outdone by Southern Phone and TPG). So, while Swoop has a faster connection, Superloop has better value overall – it’s both quite fast and cheaper in the long-run. On the upside, Swoop has no lock-in contract, so if you want to leave the provider before the full-price cost kicks in, you can do so with no strings attached.

Your next cheapest option comes from iiNet, which is a hair more expensive than Superloop and Swoop. You’ll pay $99.99 per month for the first six months you’re connected to iiNet, and then $109.99 per month after that. The major difference here is that iiNet is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps.

It’s worth mentioning that TPG has the overall cheapest full-price NBN 1000/50 plan. You’ll pay a fixed rate of $104.99 per month and score typical download speeds of 671Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. If you’re a new customer, TPG will cover one month’s plan fees as well.

Image: Toei