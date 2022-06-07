7 Games That Showcase How Stunning Mobile Gaming Can Be

Friends, we live in truly glorious times. I remember, when I was a wee lad, being amazed by the colourful non-black-and-white games available on Game Boy Colors – quaint little gaming bricks that required batteries (remember batteries??) to run and had no backlight at all. This meant that you couldn’t play your silly little games in the silly little darkness. Sad!

And you know what is wild? We, The Walking Old (anyone over 25) were happy with our little simple gaming bricks. But then time began to swallow our youth and in return presented us with advances in technology. You win some, you lose some. In this case, we lost our ability to eat cheese at 2am without repercussions, but we gained the ability to play absolutely marvellous looking games – on our phones.

Here are just some spectacular examples of how pretty mobile games are now. If you’re an aging fool (guilty!), sit and bask at the wonders of the world of tomorrow – and if you’re a young Fortnite-playing whipper snapper, take a second to really breathe these images in. Because this is what mobile gaming looked like what-feels-like-yesterday ago:

OK, now onto the pretty modern games.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been an absolute breakout hit since its initial release in 2020. And while it’s out on multiple platforms – like PlayStation and PC – the mobile version holds its own, both gameplay and graphics-wise. Well, more than holds its own. The game looks absolutely stunning on mobile.

Diablo Immortal

This free-to-play massively multiplayer online action RPG positively shines on mobile. It’s set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, and is a relatively new instalment to the world of mobile gaming having been released earlier this month.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the third Ni no Kuni mobile game in a series that spans back to the first mobile release of Ni no Kuni: Hotroit Stories. This latest instalment was released just last month, and carries the torch in spectacular fashion.

Journey

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of playing Journey for the first time. And the mobile version does an excellent job of taking the beauty of the 2012 original and letting it shine in a mobile package.

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Released in February of this year, Gibbon has a unique and honestly, breathtaking art style – a hopeful game about the beauty of wilderness and the destructive force of human civilisation.

Black Desert

First released in 2018, this critically-acclaimed MMO holds up as well today as it did on release. There’s a reason players from over 150 countries around the world play it regularly.

Forgotton Anne

Forgotton Anne is a seamless cinematic adventure with deep storytelling and light puzzle platforming. It’s available on a multitude of platforms, including Playstation and Xbox, PC, the Nintendo Switch – and of course, mobile. And guess what, it looks just as stunning on every platform. A true feast for the eyes.

