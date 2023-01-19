‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Cheapest NBN 100 Plans If You Want Something Fast And Affordable

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 3 hours ago: January 19, 2023 at 11:42 am
deals
dodoexetelnbnnbn 100spinteltangerine
Image: Crunchyroll
While grabbing an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 connection will help satiate your need for speed, those internet plans come at a price. If you want something that has decent download speeds at an affordable price, then an NBN 100 plan is your best bet. A fair few providers are currently offering introductory deals for new customers, so you can snag one of these plans for under $80 per month.

If you’re looking to go fast for less, here are the cheapest NBN 100 plan available right now.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

The above table includes all the NBN 100 plans that are currently available for under $80 per month. So let’s break down this list by the cheapest and the fastest plans.

For the outright cheapest, Tangerine is currently offering a connection for only $62.90 per month, for the first six months of your plan. After this discount period, your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 per month. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

Next up is Dodo, which is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $63,85 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month thereafter. While its initial price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, if you stick with Dodo, it’ll shake out to be cheaper in the long run. Dodo also has faster evening speeds, reporting 95Mbps. You’ll need to be quick, because this offer is available until 19 January.

The next two cheapest plans also happen to have typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

If you’re a new customer, Exetel‘s NBN 100 plan is $64.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month thereafter. This offer is available until 19 January, and you’ll need to use the code WOEX2223 when checking out.

With SpinTel‘s introductory deal, you’ll pay be paying $69 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month after this discount period ends.

If you want to stick with a plan that’s always under $80, and not just for the first few months, Kogan‘s plan will set you back $78.90 per month. The provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which isn’t too bad.

All of these NBN 100 plans have unlimited data and are contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you please. In fact, swapping your NBN provider every six months to make use of the various new customer deals is a great way to keep your monthly bill as low as possible.

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

