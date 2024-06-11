Telstra Is Refreshing Its NBN Plan Prices Soon, But They’re Still Quite Expensive

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re currently subscribed to one of Telstra’s NBN plans, get ready for a price change. The provider will be changing up the cost of its NBN plans from July 1, which will also affect current customers.

According to Telstra, these new prices reflect the NBN Co’s increasing its wholesale internet costs:

“NBN co is increasing the price they charge us for wholesale internet and this is an important factor for the changes we’re making. As a business, we’re constantly striving to balance the needs of our customers whilst ensuring we remain financially sustainable. The price changes also mean we can keep investing in our network, products and services while responding to increased data usage.”

So how big are the changes? The short version is that Telstra’s slower plans are getting more expensive while its faster plans are dropping in price. Despite all these changes, Telstra is still one of the more expensive options across every speed tier – even with the price discounts.

Here’s what Telstra’s new NBN plan prices look like and how its biggest change compares with what other internet providers are offering.

What do Telstra’s new NBN plan prices look like?

NBN Plan Old Price New Price Typical Evening Speeds NBN 25 (Basic) $85 per month $89 per month 25/4 Mbps NBN 50 (Essential) $100 per month $105 per month 50/17 Mbps NBN 100 (Premium) $110 per month No change 100/17 Mbps NBN 250 (Ultimate) $135 per month $130 per month 250/22 Mbps NBN 1000 (Ultrafast) $170 per month $150 per month 700/40 Mbps

As you can see in the table above, Telstra’s NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans will be increasing by $4 to $5 per month. On the other end of the speed spectrum, Telstra’s NBN 250 plan will be dropping by $5. The biggest price change comes from Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan, which will be dropping a whole $20 per month.

The only plan that isn’t being hit with a price change is the NBN 100 connection, which will be staying at $110 per month.

Thanks to an EOFY deal, you can save $20 per month for the first six months if you’re a new customer connecting to Telstra’s NBN 100 plan. So instead of paying $110, you’ll be paying $90 per month. This offer is available until July 1 and you need to use the promo code EOFY120.

How does the price of Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

Telstra chopping $20 off the cost of its NBN 1000 plan is a hefty price drop. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, which makes it the fourth fastest plan in this speed tier overall.

In isolation, it’s not hard to be impressed by either of these figures. However, as you can see in the table above, Telstra is out-matched by every other NBN 1000 plan when it comes to price and, depending on the provider, typical download speeds as well.

Take Superloop, for example. This provider is considerably cheaper than Telstra, with an NBN 1000 plan that’s $99 per month for the first six months and then $109 per month at full price. This plan also offers better value, as it’s the second fastest NBN 1000 plan available, with typical evening speeds of 811Mbps.

There’s also Optus, which has an EOFY deal that has knocked the price of its NBN 1000 plan down to $99 per month as well. Once that discount period ends, you’ll be paying $129 per month and score typical evening speeds of 780Mbps. There is a catch if you go with Optus – if you leave within the first 36 months of your plan, you’ll need to pay a modem fee. This is calculated as $8.50 per remaining month, to a total of $306.

Swoop, which has the fastest NBN 1000 plan going with typical download speeds of 975Mbps, is more expensive than these aforementioned providers but still cheaper than Telstra. You’ll pay $119 per month for the first months you’re connected to Swoop’s plan, and then $139 per month.

