The Best EOFY Deals For NBN Plans, Including Up To $240 Off

If you’ve been looking for a cheap NBN plan, a few internet providers are offering an array of end-of-financial-year deals. Depending on which internet provider you go for, these EOFY deals include being able to save up to $30 off your monthly NBN bill to scoring an introductory discount that lasts for an entire year.

Here are the best EOFY sales that are currently available for NBN plans. If nothing here catches your eye, check back later as we’ll update this list as more internet providers send their EOFY deals live.

Aussie Broadband EOFY NBN deals – Save up to $240 over 12 months

First, we have Aussie Broadband, which offers to slash $10 or $20 off your monthly internet bill for the first 12 months of your connection. That discount depends on which NBN plan you choose – Aussie’s NBN 100 plan is now $85 per month, instead of $95 per month, and you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120.

The $20 discount is available for Aussie Broadband’s faster internet connections. Its NBN 250 plan is now $99 per month for the first 12 months, and then $119 per month after that. Aussie reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps.

Its NBN 1000 plan is now $109 per month, down from $129 per month, and Aussie Broadband is reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. To get either the NBN 250 or NBN 1000 deals, you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY240.

All of Aussie Broadband’s NBN plans are contract-free, and these EOFY deals are available until June 30.

iiNet EOFY NBN deals – Save $60 over six months

For its EOFY sale, iiNet is offering to knock $10 off each month for the first six months you’re connected to its NBN plans. This means you can pick up its NBN 100 plan for $79.99 per month, down from $89.99 per month. As far as typical evening speeds go, iiNet is 97Mbps.

If you want a faster connection, iiNet’s NBN 1000 plan is available for $99.99 per month for the first six months of your connection. The internet provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps, making this the fifth fastest NBN 1000 plan.

You can pick up iiNet’s EOFY NBN deals until July 2.

Kogan EOFY NBN deals – Save $60 over six months

Kogan is offering the same discount across all of its NBN plans, where you’ll save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection. These EOFY offers are available until June 30.

With this EOFY sale, Kogan’s NBN 50 plan is now $58.90 per month, down from $68.90 per month, with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. This means that Kogan now has the cheapest NBN 50 plan available, both when discounted and at full price.

Optus EOFY NBN deals – Save up to $180 over six months

Depending on which Optus NBN plan you go with, you’ll be able to save $20 to $30 per month for the first six months of your connection. All up, you’ll save between $120 to $180.

In terms of biggest savings, Optus’ NBN 250 plan is now $89 per month, down from the normal $119 per month, with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps. With this EOFY deal, the internet provider’s NBN 1000 plan is also now $119 per month, down from $149 per month. With typical evening speeds of 780Mbps, Optus currently has the third fastest NBN 1000 plan.

However, if you cancel any of these NBN plans after your first month and before 36 months elapse, you’ll need to pay out the cost of the modem provided by Optus. This is equal to $8.50 per remaining month, for a total of $306.

Optus’ EOFY deals are available until June 30.

Vodafone EOFY NBN deals – Save $25 over five months

For its EOFY sale, Vodafone is offering $5 off per month for the first five months of your connection across all of its NBN plans. If you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer, you can save an extra $10 per month when you bundle your phone plan with one of these NBN ones.

Vodafone’s EOFY deals are available until July 1.

