Optus Is The Fastest NBN Provider In Australia According To ACCC

The ACCC has released its most recent quarterly report on real world NBN speeds. Sitting at the top of the list for the second quarter in a row is Optus with Exetel and TPG following a few percent points behind.

In the latest Measuring Broadband Australia report from the ACCC it was found that Optus customers are receiving 89.3% of the maximum speed delivered by their plans during peak periods — which is traditionally between the hours of 7pm and 11pm.

Optus also had the highest overall percentage of speed delivery at 90.1 — a figure that has become particularly important now that so many people are at home using the internet during periods that were previously considered to be off peak.

Other providers found in the report include Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iiNet, iPrimus, MyRepublic, Telstra, Vodafone and TPG.

Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband Has Some Cheap NBN Plans For You Click Frenzy 2020 is still going, which is good news for anyone looking for a sweet NBN deal. Aussie Broadband has lowered the price of most of its NBN plans across multiple speed tiers and considering its one of the fastest NBN providers in Australia, now might be the time to make the switch. Read more

Speed delivery across the board was relatively impressive considering the increased strain on network traffic during the COVID-19 crisis. The report itself covers the period of February, March and April — so right in the middle of the social isolation measures being introduced.

"Despite facing the highest demand Australia has ever seen, which has included a nearly 130% increase in upstream traffic, the ACCC’s report shows that our industry has adapted quickly to support Australians during this crisis," said Communications Alliance CEO, John Stanton in a press release.

You can see the full list of NBN providers and their speeds below:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 87.3% 90.0% 86.1% Dodo 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% Exetel 88.3% 88.9% 87.0% iiNet 85.7% 90.9% 83.9% iPrimus 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% MyRepublic 84.5% 88.0% 82.9% Optus 90.1% 91.7% 89.3% Telstra 85.2% 90.6% 83.9% TPG 88.0% 90.8% 86.7% Vodafone 84.2% 87.6% 83.0%

If you're interested in any of the plans from the ISPs in the ACCC's report, we have a sample of some of the best below across NBN 50 and NBN 100.

Fastest NBN 50 Plans

Fastest NBN 100 Plans