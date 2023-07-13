Superloop Is Offering NBN 1000 For Under $100 Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current internet plan just ain’t cutting it, you might be looking to jump to another one. During the past couple of months, Superloop has dropped the full prices of its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. Previously, these internet connections went for $113.95 and $134.95 per month, respectively. Now, Superloop’s plans are going for $99 and $109 per month – meaning its NBN 1000 plan is now cheaper than its NBN 250 plan used to be.

But it gets better because Superloop is currently offering introductory discounts across all of its NBN plans, so those reduced NBN 250 and NBN 1000 prices just got a whole lot cheaper. So, whether you’re after a speedier or more affordable NBN plan, here are the best deals that can be found with Superloop’s faster speed tiers.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

Superloop’s current offerings are looking pretty sweet across all of its speed tiers, where you’ll be able to enjoy your first six months at a discounted rate. Although, the amount you’ll save does differ depending on which tier you spring for.

You’ll find the best value in its 250 plan (which does sport a solid 240Mbps in terms of typical evening speeds) for $85 per month for the initial six months, saving you a total of $150. Once the trial period is over, the price will revert to $99 per month.

But, hey, maybe an NBN 250 plan, while cheap, isn’t fast enough for you. You might live in a household with multiple gamers or streamers, who are prone to downloading new games or movies all at once. Regardless, you’ll probably want to take a look at Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan, which is going for $99 per month for the first six months with typical speeds of 600Mbps. Thereafter, you’ll have to pay $109 per month.

It’s also worth noting that all of Superloop’s NBN plans are contract-free and come with unlimited data, so if you want to move on to a cheaper deal or try something else, then you can leave them scot-free anytime during the first six months.

A word of advice – if you do sign up for Superloop’s NBN 250 or even its NBN 1000 plan, make sure you check that your connection can actually support it. NBN 250 and NBN 500 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

Ultimately, Superloop is not the cheapest when it comes to NBN 250 plans. As you can see above, that title belongs to Exetel, which is offering its NBN 250 plan for $83.99 per month with an identical six-month trial offer (and then $98.99 per month thereafter).

However, Exetel’s typical evening speeds only reach a max of 225Mbps, which is a touch slower than Superloop’s 240Mbps offering. Considering the price difference between the two providers is just $1 per month, you’ll be getting value from Superloop.

Tangerine‘s SuperSpeedy plan is very similar to Superloop’s. Again, a discounted monthly rate for the first six months, but for $89.90. However, its typical evening speeds of 205Mbps don’t compare to what Superloop is reporting.

But if you do want to push your NBN 250 plan to its limit, swing for Southern Phone‘s SuperFast plan, which will cost you $95 per month and is capable of reaching the full 250Mbps. It also has a 12-month trial but will revert back to a flat $115 per month afterwards.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

Thanks to this introductory deal, Superloop currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan available. So if value is your main driver when picking an NBN plan, then it’s a no-brainer. Even at full price, it’s one of the cheapest options in this speed tier.

The next most affordable plan out of the lot is Exetel with $99.99 per month over the first six months of your connection, with evening speeds of 400Mbps. After this introductory period, Exetel’s NBN 1000 plan will cost you $109.99 per month. Again, there isn’t a major price difference between Superloop or Exetel, but you’ll get much faster speeds with the former, so it’s an easy decision.

If your need for speed is still unmet, then Southern Phone is worth considering. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, making it the faster NBN 1000 plan going. However, that higher speed comes with a higher price – you’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month thereafter. That’s a bit of a jump-up compared to what Superloop is offering price-wise, but if you really need that extra 50Mbps, then it’s your best and only option.

There are other providers offering NBN 1000 plans with the same typical evening speeds as Superloop, such as Optus, Aussie Broadband and Origin, all of these providers are considerably more expensive, both when discounted and at full price.