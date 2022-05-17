Upgrade Your Battlestation With Our Massive Roccat X Sniper Elite 5 Giveaway

You can feel it can’t you? That’s right, Sniper Elite 5 approaches. That wonderful moment that comes around every few years, where we lovingly apply video game bullets to Nazi skulls in balletic slow-motion. Yes, it’s violent. Yes, it’s a little sadistic. But the satisfaction is real: they’re video game Nazis and, I think we can agree, deserve to die.

And where better to play Sniper Elite 5 than on the PC with a stack of high-quality Roccat gear? To celebrate all the digital skull-cracking you’re about to do, our mates at Rebellion Developments and Roccat want to give your battlestation an upgrade.

Here’s what our major winner will take home:

Five runners up will receive a Roccat Elo 7.1 USB Wired Headset (again, in Black) of their own along with a digital copy of Sniper Elite 5 on PC.

Take the shot

Here’s how to enter our Roccat x Sniper Elite 5 giveaway. Hit the widget embedded below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send prizes out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku Australia email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. As you may be aware, we prefer to keep our competitions fun and creative, so here’s your question: In 100 words or less, tell us about the greatest sniper shot you’ve ever pulled off. This could be a clutch play in a high stakes online shooter, but we’re not just talking about digital bullets here. Perhaps you landed an improbable rubber band flick in your school days. Give us the play-by-play to go in the draw.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have ONE major Roccat bundle valued at $620 to give away with five prizes for runners up, each valued at $199.99. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The question should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game. The giveaway runs from 18th May to 26th May, 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Good luck, and Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about Roccat on Twitter, Insta, FB, and its official website. You can find out more about Sniper Elite 5 over here.

Sniper Elite 5 launches May 26, 2022, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms