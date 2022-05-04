Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Sniper Elite 5 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sniper Elite 5 does exactly what it says on the tin. Set during World War II, you play an elite sniper on a mission to take down a secret Nazi project known as “Project Kraken”.

If you’ve never played any of the Sniper Elite games before, you’ve most likely seen highlight clips shared around the internet. It’s more famously known as the sniper game that plays detailed, slow-motion kill cams of bullets tearing through the muscles and bone of your target. Yes, it’ll even show you X-Ray cams for nut shots.

Where it differs compared to your other war shooters, like Call of Duty or Battlefield, is that it places a greater emphasis on tactics and precision. Like a good sniper, you’ll want to get into locations undetected, take your shots and then get out. To quote an absolutely ancient meme, “Boom, headshot.”

Sniper Elite 5 has an expected release of 26 May, and here’s everywhere you can pick it up for cheap before that date rolls around.

Where can you get Sniper Elite 5 for cheap?

If you’re picking up Sniper Elite 5 for a console, it’ll set you back $99.95, regardless of which platform you chose. There are separate editions of the game for the PS4 and PS5, but an Xbox copy will work on both the Xbox One and Series X. If you preorder the game, you’ll also get a bonus mission, Target Fuher: Wolf Mountain, where you’ll need to infiltrate Hitler’s private retreat.

At the time of writing, you can snag the cheapest copy of the game through The Gamesmen’s eBay store, where you can buy it for $72.21 when you use the promo code PMAY15.

After that, The Gamesmen have the PS4 and PS5 editions of the games for $78, while Amazon Australia is selling Sniper Elite 5 for $79, with free shipping.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Sniper Elite 5 in Australia:

eBay : $72.21 with the promo code PMAY15 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $72.21 with the promo code PMAY15 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $78 (PS4 | PS5)

: $78 (PS4 | PS5) Amazon Australia : $79 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

$79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $99.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’ll be able to play Sniper Elite 5 on its release day.

There’s also a Deluxe Edition of Sniper Elite 5 available, but it looks like no one in Australia is selling it at a discount. So no matter where you buy it, you’re stuck with its $149 price tag. The Deluxe Edtion includes the standard game, along with a Season One Pass, a P.1938 suppressed pistol and the Target Fuher: Wolf Mountain mission.

Here’s where you can pick up the deluxe edition of Sniper Elite 5 in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $149 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W: $149 (PS4 | PS5)

$149 (PS4 | PS5) JB Hi-Fi : $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $149.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

If the PC is your gaming platform of choice, both Green Man Gaming and Fanatical are selling Sniper Elite 5 for $52.46 (down from $69.95).

Here’s everywhere you can grab the game on PC:

Sniper Elite 5 will release on 26 May across the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.