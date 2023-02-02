GOG Has Two Very Different, Very Good Sales On At Once

Good Old Games (GOG) has been on a roll when it comes to sales lately, and these latest few sales are no different. That being said, the Kawaii Sale and Gore Week are wildly different to one another.

The Kawaii Sale is running for the next week on GOG.com and includes a whole bunch of titles from developers and publishers around Asia, and includes JRPGs, visual novels, adventure games and the like. It’s all very pretty and cutesy.

On the other hand, the Gore & Fast-Paced Sale is also running for the next week and is gore galore. Plenty of FPS’s, action adventures, and horror games that a bloodthirsty cretin could want. Not for the faint of heart.

We’ve decided to show you some of the best deals that are available as part of the Kawaii and Gore sales (and there are even a few games in each that could relate to the other). If you’d like to check out the full catalogue of games on sale, you can find Kawaii here and Gore here.

Without further ado, let’s get bloody cute!

Note: All prices listed are in Australian dollars. To see your local pricing, follow the links.

Best deals from the GOG Kawaii Sale

Best Deals from the GOG Gore & Fast-Paced Sale