There’s Two Days Left On Steam’s Sizzling Summer Sale

The latest Steam Summer Sale has arrived like clockwork, and even if it’s not technically summer in Australia we can still dive in with all those juicy discounts.

You’ll have to dig around to find the best deals (the main page only seems to highlight classics like The Witcher 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn) but there’s plenty of excellent choices once you find the real meat of the sale.

Recent hits you should consider picking up include NieR Replicant for $67.46 (a small discount, but a worthy one), Evil Genius 2 for $42.71 and Death Stranding going for $39.98. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is also going for a ripe $37.01 and gorgeous indie hit Spiritfarer has slipped to $28.34.

They’re all good choices, but the discounts don’t stop there. If you’re keeping an eye on your wallet, here’s some killer deals that won’t cost you more than $10.

This post has been updated since its original publication with more deals.

AER Memories of Old: $2.19

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise: $2.89

Axiom Verge: $7.23

Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition: $5.99

Crazy Machines 3: $1.49

DiRT Rally: $5.37

Distance: $8.98

For The King: $9.84

Homeworld Remastered Collection: $4.99

Learn Japanese To Survive! Hiragana Battle: $0.89

LEGO Batman Trilogy: $6.99

Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine: $2.15

Murdered: Soul Suspect: $2.69

Poly Bridge: $1.50

Pyre: $6.98

Rebel Galaxy: $2.89

Screencheat: $4.94

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun: $5.79

SOMA: $4.29

SteamWorld Dig: $2.90

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy: $5.37

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Complete Pack: $2.89

The Silent Age: $1.45

The Sims 4: $5.99

Titanfall 2: $7.99

Undertale: $4.35

Yakuza 0 – $6.24

Zeno Clash: $1.45

And if you’re after some bigger titles, including smash hits like Disco Elysium or Hades, there’s some huge bargains on those too.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $14.98

Code Vein – $18.73

Control: Ultimate Edition – $23.98

Crusader Kings 3 – $55.96

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $29.68

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing – $2.15

Ghostrunner – $22.47

Gloomhaven – $26.96

GreedFall – $20.98

Hades – $25.16

Hitman 2: Gold Edition – $34.98

It Takes Two – $37.46

Journey to the Savage Planet – $17.98

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $14.60

Knockout City – $22.46

Little Nightmares 2 – $35.96

Loop Hero – $13.39

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $41.97

Monster Hunter World – $29.66

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp – $13.46

Moss – $20.99

Outer Wilds – $21.57

Phantom Abyss – $28.76

Pumpkin Jack – $25.77

Rust – $28.47

Sea of Thieves – $33.13

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.97

Tabletop Simulator – $14.47

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $30.06

Trials of Mana – $34.99

Trover Saves The Universe – $21.47

We Happy Few – $12.74

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $58.46

You can check out every game on sale via the Steam Summer Sale hub, but it’s a jungle out there. You just might find yourself getting very, very lost.

Then again, you might also find some gems along the way — so an adventure into the bowels of Steam might be worth it.

