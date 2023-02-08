All The Trailers From Today’s Nintendo Direct

It’s Nintendo Direct day folks, and you know what that means: trailers. Below, you’ll find every trailer Nintendo had to showcase today.
An insane Direct. One for the ages, quite frankly. Pikmin 4. Bayonetta Origins. Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Etrian Odyssey. Metroid Prime Remastered. Fantasy Life returns. And yes, there was a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer too.
You can watch the Direct in full here, or just watch the trailers below.
Pikmin 4
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion
Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Tron Identity
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Deca Police
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass
Disney Illusion Island
Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass – Wave 2
Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe
Game Boy on Nintendo Switch Online
Metroid Prime Remastered
Baten Kaiton 1 +2 HD Remaster
Professor Layton and the New World of Steam