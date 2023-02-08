All The Trailers From Today’s Nintendo Direct

It’s Nintendo Direct day folks, and you know what that means: trailers. Below, you’ll find every trailer Nintendo had to showcase today.

An insane Direct. One for the ages, quite frankly. Pikmin 4. Bayonetta Origins. Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Etrian Odyssey. Metroid Prime Remastered. Fantasy Life returns. And yes, there was a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer too.

You can watch the Direct in full here, or just watch the trailers below.

Pikmin 4

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Tron Identity

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Deca Police

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass

Disney Illusion Island

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass – Wave 2

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe

Game Boy on Nintendo Switch Online

Metroid Prime Remastered

Baten Kaiton 1 +2 HD Remaster

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom