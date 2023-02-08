‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
All The Trailers From Today’s Nintendo Direct

It’s Nintendo Direct day folks, and you know what that means: trailers. Below, you’ll find every trailer Nintendo had to showcase today.

An insane Direct. One for the ages, quite frankly. Pikmin 4. Bayonetta Origins. Baten Kaitos 1 and 2. Etrian Odyssey. Metroid Prime Remastered. Fantasy Life returns. And yes, there was a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer too.

You can watch the Direct in full here, or just watch the trailers below.

Pikmin 4

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion

 

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

 

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

 

Tron Identity

 

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

 

Deca Police

 

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

 

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass

 

Disney Illusion Island

 

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass – Wave 2

 

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

 

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

 

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

 

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe

 

Game Boy on Nintendo Switch Online

 

Metroid Prime Remastered

 

Baten Kaiton 1 +2 HD Remaster

 

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

 

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

  • Today’s Nintendo Direct was pathetic we didn’t get a Super Mario Odyssey 2 reveal no information on Metroid Prime 4 or even a Mario Baseball game revealed by BANDAI NAMCO this year.
    But we did get a wave 4 reveal of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with a new course Yoshi’s Island and a new character reveal Birdo from Mario Kart Double Dash on the Nintendo Gamecube and not to mention SEGA is bringing back Samba de Amigo called Samba de Amigo Party Central.
    Very excited for Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
    Metroid Prime which came out on Nintendo Gamecube is coming to Nintendo Switch very exciting to hear even though I’m not a huge Metroid fan.
    I think this might well and truly be the end of the Nintendo Switch era or could it.
    Either way I hope Nintendo give us a better Nintendo Direct after E3 this year.

