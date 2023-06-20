Nintendo Direct: Where To Catch Tomorrow’s Full Size June Showcase In Australian Times

A Nintendo Direct for June has been confirmed, as foretold in ancient prophecy (aka they did the same thing last year).

Nintendo has revealed its mid-year Direct broadcast will go ahead tomorrow, Thursday, June 22.

The mid-year Nintendo Direct replaces what was previously the company’s E3 press conference and is a “full-size” 40-minute presentation. Thursday’s Nintendo Direct will feature new details on Pikmin 4, and a number of new titles launching in the back half of 2023. As such, this will be an interesting showcase. As major releases go, Nintendo’s Q3 and Q4 cupboard is looking rather bare, leading to questions about whether the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May signalled the end of the Switch era.

Will Nintendo finally have something to say about new or updated hardware tomorrow? Honestly, it doesn’t seem likely, but if Nintendo was going to talk about hardware, this would be the broadcast it would use to do it.

This is the second year running that Nintendo has waited until the week after the Summer Game Fest to roll out its shingle. That it likes to wait until after Summer Game Fest makes sense. In keeping with its old E3 tradition, Nintendo prefers to go last in the press conference order. It does this because, I assume, it likes having the last word.

The event is also oddly timed, kicking off very early in the day for viewers in the US. This has a significant knock-on for viewers in Australia and New Zealand, who will either have to stay up late or get up very early to catch it. See below for local times.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4. Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

When to see Thursday’s Nintendo Direct in Australian And New Zealand Times

The Direct will be streamed live on Nintendo’s Twitch and YouTube accounts, and we’ll be collating all the trailers as they come to hand. (Cheers to Kotaku Australia community member White_Pointer for the link to Nintendo AUNZ’s stream).

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:00 AM AEST, June 22

NT, SA

11:30 PM ACST, June 21

WA

10:00 PM AWST, June 21

NZ

2:00 AM NZST, June 22