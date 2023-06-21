Nintendo Direct: All The Trailers From Last Night’s Showcase

For those that didnt’ stay up for the rather early/late 12 AM kick-off of the June Nintendo Direct showcase, relax: we’ve rounded up all the trailers from the show so you don’t miss a thing.

Considering Nintendo’s release cupboard was looking a bit bare before the show began, it meant almost everything Nintendo had to talk about was new. We got fresh looks at Pikmin 4 (and the announcement of a Pikmin 1+2 double pack). Princess Peach is getting her own game. Super Mario RPG is back with a remake out of absolutely nowhere, and Super Mario Bros Wonder turned Mario into an elephant man.

Still nothing from Nintendo about hardware, but what would a Direct be without a few dashed hopes and dreams?

If you’d like to watch the Direct in full, you can do so right over here. Without further ado, let’s get into the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Sonic Superstars

Palia

Persona 5 Tactica

MythForce

Splatoon 3 July Splatfest

Detective Pikachu Returns

Super Mario RPG

Untitled Princess Peach Game

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Gloomhaven

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Silent Hope

Fae Farm

Manic Mechanics

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 1+2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Vampire Survivors

Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 5

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

WarioWare: Move It!

Super Mario Bros Wonder