Nintendo Direct: All The Trailers From Last Night’s Showcase

For those that didnt’ stay up for the rather early/late 12 AM kick-off of the June Nintendo Direct showcase, relax: we’ve rounded up all the trailers from the show so you don’t miss a thing.
Considering Nintendo’s release cupboard was looking a bit bare before the show began, it meant almost everything Nintendo had to talk about was new. We got fresh looks at Pikmin 4 (and the announcement of a Pikmin 1+2 double pack). Princess Peach is getting her own game. Super Mario RPG is back with a remake out of absolutely nowhere, and Super Mario Bros Wonder turned Mario into an elephant man.
Still nothing from Nintendo about hardware, but what would a Direct be without a few dashed hopes and dreams?
If you’d like to watch the Direct in full, you can do so right over here. Without further ado, let’s get into the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC
Sonic Superstars
Palia
Persona 5 Tactica
MythForce
Splatoon 3 July Splatfest
Detective Pikachu Returns
Super Mario RPG
Untitled Princess Peach Game
Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Gloomhaven
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Silent Hope
Fae Farm
Manic Mechanics
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Pikmin 4
Pikmin 1+2
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
Vampire Survivors
Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale
Penny’s Big Breakaway
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 5
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
WarioWare: Move It!
