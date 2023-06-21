‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Nintendo Direct: All The Trailers From Last Night’s Showcase

Published 21 mins ago: June 22, 2023 at 7:13 am -
Image: Nintendo, Kotaku Australia

For those that didnt’ stay up for the rather early/late 12 AM kick-off of the June Nintendo Direct showcase, relax: we’ve rounded up all the trailers from the show so you don’t miss a thing.

Considering Nintendo’s release cupboard was looking a bit bare before the show began, it meant almost everything Nintendo had to talk about was new. We got fresh looks at Pikmin 4 (and the announcement of a Pikmin 1+2 double pack). Princess Peach is getting her own game. Super Mario RPG is back with a remake out of absolutely nowhere, and Super Mario Bros Wonder turned Mario into an elephant man.

Still nothing from Nintendo about hardware, but what would a Direct be without a few dashed hopes and dreams?

If you’d like to watch the Direct in full, you can do so right over here. Without further ado, let’s get into the trailers from this morning’s Nintendo Direct.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

 

Sonic Superstars

 

Palia

 

Persona 5 Tactica

 

MythForce

 

Splatoon 3 July Splatfest

 

Detective Pikachu Returns

 

Super Mario RPG

 

Untitled Princess Peach Game

 

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

 

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

 

Gloomhaven

 

Just Dance 2024 Edition

 

Silent Hope

 

Fae Farm

 

Manic Mechanics

 

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC 2: The Last Spark Hunter

 

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

 

Pikmin 4

 

Pikmin 1+2

 

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

 

Vampire Survivors

 

Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale

 

Penny’s Big Breakaway

 

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass Wave 5

 

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

 

WarioWare: Move It!

 

Super Mario Bros Wonder

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

