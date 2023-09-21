Save Big With EB Games Gaming And Pop Culture Sale

EB Games is having another huge sale, with the Gaming and Pop Culture Sale running now on games, PC peripherals, console accessories, loot and more. There are plenty of great deals on both new and pre-owned products, including discounts on consoles themselves if you’ve been waiting to upgrade.

EB Games’ Gaming and Pop Culture Sale is on now both online and in-store until 3 October, so you’ve got two weeks to score an absolute bargain on some of the biggest titles from the last couple of years. The selection is honestly overwhelming, so we’ve collated some of the best deals available for you to check out below.

Games

There’s also a discount on pre-owned titles at EB Games – check out the range here.

Consoles, Peripherals, and Accessories

TCGs and Loot

There are a heap more deals available in-store and via the EB Games website to check out if you’re keen to get some new goodies for a great price.

Are you going to cop any of these deals?

Lead Image Credit: EB Games