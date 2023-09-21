Save Big With EB Games Gaming And Pop Culture Sale

EB Games is having another huge sale, with the Gaming and Pop Culture Sale running now on games, PC peripherals, console accessories, loot and more. There are plenty of great deals on both new and pre-owned products, including discounts on consoles themselves if you’ve been waiting to upgrade.
EB Games’ Gaming and Pop Culture Sale is on now both online and in-store until 3 October, so you’ve got two weeks to score an absolute bargain on some of the biggest titles from the last couple of years. The selection is honestly overwhelming, so we’ve collated some of the best deals available for you to check out below.
Games
- Diablo IV (PS5)
- $89 (Save $29.95)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5)
- $49 (Save $60.95 – also available for Xbox Series X)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $69 (Save $49.95)
- Elden Ring (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30.95)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30.95 – also available for Xbox Series X)
- LEGO 2K Drive Aquadirt Edition (Code-In-A-Box) (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $30.95)
- F1 23 (PS5)
- $79 (Save $30.95)
- Sonic Frontiers (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $40.95)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)
- $59 (Save $20.95)
- It Takes Two (Nintendo Switch)
- $29.98 (Save $29.97)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5)
- $49 (Save $60.95)
There’s also a discount on pre-owned titles at EB Games – check out the range here.
Consoles, Peripherals, and Accessories
- Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) White Console
- $479 (Save $60)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black
- $69 (Save $20.95)
- Enhanced Wired Controller and Case Bundle Nintendo Switch – Pikachu High Voltage
- $49 (Save $30.95)
- PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
- $29 (Save $25.95)
- Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset
- $99.98 (Save $99.97)
- Sony – INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset
- $349 (Save $100.95)
- PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset for PlayStation
- $24.98 (Save $24.97)
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse
- $74.98 (Save $74.97)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard
- $64.98 (Save $64.97)
- Atrix 7 Button Wired Gaming Mouse
- $19.98 (Save $19.97)
TCGs and Loot
- Pokemon – TCG – Crown Zenith Regidrago/Regieleki V Collection
- $29 (Save $13)
- Pokemon – TCG – Crown Zenith Shiny Zacian/Zamazenta Figure Box
- $99 (Save $21)
- Pokemon – TCG – Virizion V Box
- $22.50 (Save $22.50)
- Star Wars – Black Series Luke Skywalker (Return of The Jedi Green Blade) Force FX Elite Lightsaber
- $349 (Save $150)
- Pokemon – 8″ Plush
- $19 (Save $10)
There are a heap more deals available in-store and via the EB Games website to check out if you’re keen to get some new goodies for a great price.
Are you going to cop any of these deals?
