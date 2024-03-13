Our Top Picks From The EB Games Top 100 Sale

EB Games is holding a Top 100 Sale, slashing prices on a whole heap of preowned iconic titles. If you’ve been waiting to score a blockbuster game from recent years but your budget is tight, now’s the time – this sale sees EB Games’ top 100 preowned games going for mega discounts so you can try out some of the most-hyped releases and save yourself a buck or two.

The EB Games Top 100 Sale is now live online and in-store, although stock varies from store to store given each of the games is preowned. The choice is pretty overwhelming, with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy XVI, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 all up for grabs at a discounted price. The sale is on for a limited time only, so be sure to jump on it quickly if you’re keen.

The choice is frankly overwhelming, so we’ve collated our top preowned picks from the EB Games Top 100 Sale here for you so you can cash in on the great deal while it lasts. We’ve split the games into console categories, although PlayStation and Nintendo have the lion’s share of top 100 picks for this sale – sorry, Xbox players!

EB Games Top 100 Sale PlayStation Games

EB Games Top 100 Sale Nintendo Switch Games

EB Games Top 100 Sale Xbox Games

There’s plenty more great preowned games up for grabs in the EB Games sale while stocks last – you can check them all out online, or head into store (and try not to burst a blood vessel asking the poor staff member whether they have a sale on due to all the promo signage) now. Today is also the last day of JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness sale, which we’ve rounded up the best deals from here – so all in all, it’s a good day to be a gamer wanting a treat on a budget.

Did any of these discounted preowned games take your fancy? Let us know in the comments.

Image: EB Games