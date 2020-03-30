Internal EB Games Note Pledges To Pay Staff If Shut Down, But Can't Promise For How Long

HQ Trivia, the once-massive online quiz game that last year kinda stopped paying winners their cash then shut down in February, is back thanks to an “anonymous investor”.

As the Wall Street Journal report, a push notification went out earlier tonight alerting users HQ Trivia would be resuming at 9pm.

There are no details on who this investor is, how much they’ve stumped up, how long the show is going to be back for or what this actually means in terms of this being a functional company again (most employees had been fired or quit before the end), but hey, if you were looking for one more thing to do while stuck in the house, HQ Trivia is back, kinda?

