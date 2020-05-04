Hackers Are Likely Responsible For The Last Of Us 2 Leak

Aussie Esports Players Charged Over Counter-Strike Match Fixing

8 Essential Anime Movies That Will Turn You Into A Fan

Counter-Strike Players Charged By Police Over Match-Fixing Allegations

Victoria Police has charged five Australians over deliberately losing and simultaneously betting in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches, the first charges of their kind in Australia.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by Victoria Police’s Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit last year, which resulted in six arrests. Five men in Victoria have been charged as a result of that investigation, all with the use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes, with one of the men also further charged for the possession of cannabis and “conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of an event or event contingency”.

The list of charges is as follows:

  • A 20-year-old Mill Park man has been charged with engage in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of an event or event contingency (section 195C Crimes Act 1958) x2, use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes (section 195F Crimes Act 1958) x2, and possess cannabis;

  • A 20-year-old South Morang man has been charged with use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes (section 195F Crimes Act 1958) x3;

  • A 20-year-old Mill Park man has been charged with use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes (section 195F Crimes Act 1958) x3;

  • A 20-year-old Mill Park man has been charged with use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes (section 195F Crimes Act 1958) x3; and

  • A 27-year-old Sale man has been charged with use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes (section 195F Crimes Act 1958) x5.

At the time, Victoria Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Paterson told the ABC that as much as $US30,000 ($46,771) had been won from the thrown matches. The ABC also reported on Sunday that the investigation started with the ESEA Mountain Dew League, an online league run by third-party organisers ESEA that runs in North America, Europe and Australia.

All five Victorian men will appear in court on September 15, according to Victoria Police.

This story originally appeared on Kotaku Australia.

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    I mean, good on him!

    But... was he on the other team.... was he?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
star-wars star-wars-masters-of-teras-kasi

That Time Star Wars Became An Awful Fighting Game

Over the years, the universe of Star Wars has spawned countless video games. Some, like Masters of the Teräs Käsi, were pretty bad.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles