Sega Is Releasing A Game Gear Micro

To mark the company’s 60th anniversary, Sega has decided to take one of its most notorious systems and re-release it in micro form. It’s not the Dreamcast or the Saturn, though; rather, it’s the handheld Game Gear.

More details, like what it’ll cost and which games are going to be included (you can at least see the excellent Game Gear version of Sonic on the promo pic above), will be released later today, and we’ll update this post when they become available.

  kritter5x

    That looks miniscule. I have the original Game Gear, the 8-bit Sonic games in particular are severely underrated so this could be pretty awesome. Dunno if it NEEDED to be micro though.

  troutslap

    Just re-release the original game gear with a proper long life battery and pre-installed games.

  snoweee

    Growing up with a MasterSystem means I have a particular fondness for 8 bit Sega games, so I might have to pick one of these up.

    I'm not in love with the screen size, but making it pocket size means there's a good chance I would take this with me on a lot more trips.

