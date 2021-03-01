The Terminator Universe Is Back in a New Netflix Anime Series

He’s back and he’s two-dimensional. The Terminator universe is expanding into an anime series for Netflix, the first animated TV adaptation of the franchise.

Mattson Tomlin will act as showrunner. Tomlin has had a big few years, having written Project Power for Netflix as well as co-writing The Batman.

In a statement announcing the project, Tomlin said, “Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I’m honoured that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.”

In the same statement, John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Japan & Anime, said, “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created — and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Netflix didn’t announce any other details at this time, but we’ll let you know as soon as we know more.