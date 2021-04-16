Square Enix Denies Report The Company Is Up For Sale

There was an unconfirmed report that multiple buyers were looking at acquiring Square Enix. This evening in Japan, the Tokyo-based game maker released a statement denying it.

“Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix,” the statement reads. “However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.”

The report originated on CTFN and was later sourced for a Bloomberg article. It claimed that potential buyers had been looking at the company in the past six months but it wasn’t clear whether they were interested in acquiring the entire outfit or parts of its business.

The rest of Square Enix’s statement gets right to the point, denying the report: “We do not [SIC] consider selling off the company or any part of its business, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its business.”