How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film

Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno has a history that goes way back with Studio Ghibli — before it was even founded. One of the first big jobs he got in the industry was working on Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 classic Nausicaä.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time was made on computers, but when Anno needed to do some analogue animation for a sequence in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, he knew just who to call.

Anno studio has gone digital, but as Hachima Kiko (via SoraNews and SC Cafe) points out, at Studio Ghibli, they still have an old-school shooting table. Individual animation cells are placed on the table, and then photographed one by one.

Screenshot: Studio Khara

Khara’s Twitter introduced the process, showing how much attention goes into keeping the shots dust-free.

Gif: Studio Khara

Gif: Studio Khara

The overhead camera snaps images of each cell.

Screenshot: Studio Khara

All this should be familiar to fans of analogue animation, but it sure is great to see techniques like this get used in a digital world and a brand new movie. Not surprising that Studio Ghibli is helping to keep the tradition alive.