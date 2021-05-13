See Games Differently

How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:animation
creative worksentertainment cultureevangelion 3010 thrice upon a timefilmsfunimationgainaxhayao miyazakihideaki annojapanese language filmskharamecha anime and mangarebuild of evangelionsocial issuesstudio ghiblitopcraft
How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film
Image: Studio Khara

Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno has a history that goes way back with Studio Ghibli — before it was even founded. One of the first big jobs he got in the industry was working on Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 classic Nausicaä.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time was made on computers, but when Anno needed to do some analogue animation for a sequence in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, he knew just who to call.

Anno studio has gone digital, but as Hachima Kiko (via SoraNews and SC Cafe) points out, at Studio Ghibli, they still have an old-school shooting table. Individual animation cells are placed on the table, and then photographed one by one.

Screenshot: Studio Khara Screenshot: Studio Khara

Khara’s Twitter introduced the process, showing how much attention goes into keeping the shots dust-free.

Gif: Studio Khara Gif: Studio Khara
Gif: Studio Khara Gif: Studio Khara

The overhead camera snaps images of each cell.

Screenshot: Studio Khara Screenshot: Studio Khara

All this should be familiar to fans of analogue animation, but it sure is great to see techniques like this get used in a digital world and a brand new movie. Not surprising that Studio Ghibli is helping to keep the tradition alive.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.