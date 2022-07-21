Dragon Ball Z Horror Game Out In October, May Confirm Frieza As Bi

Today, Bandai Namco revealed the release date trailer for its Dragon Ball meets Dead By Daylight game Dragon Ball: The Breakers, showing off the many daring ways you can escape the dastardly villain Frieza.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is slated to release October 14 on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players can register for the upcoming closed network test, which runs from August 5 and 6, where you can play as Raider Frieza and Cell (think the hunters in Dead By Daylight) or as survivor Oolong and Bulma now.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a multiplayer survival action game where — in contrast to the power fantasy found in a majority of Dragon Ball games like Budokai series or The Legacy of Goku Game Boy Games where you blast poor squirrels and snakes for experience points — you take on the role of a civilian running for your life from major series villains Frieza, Cell. and Majin Buu.

In the game, seven players called “Survivors” are mysteriously placed in area called the “Temporal Seam.” An eighth player serves as a “Raider” who is tasked to hunt down survivors as the series’ iconic villains before they can reach the Super Time Machine and escape. As a Raider, you gain powers throughout the match until you reach your final form as an unstoppable killing machine. Survivors, in turn, must cooperate at all costs and avoid obliteration by Raiders.

Now, I assume you’re still reading this to try and figure out why the hell I went with that headline. Buckle up, I’ll explain myself. As shown in the trailer, smoke bombs, flying drones, Tien’s solar flare technique, and even the dragon balls are fair game as a means to escape Raiders. But the most bizarre escape tactic goes to Dragon Ball-era Bulma’s bold attempt to flirt with a Second Form Frieza — and it works.

Dragon Ball fans know Bulma is notorious for trying to soften villains up to become a Z-fighter ally. Look no further than her future-hubby Vegeta. But this isn’t about her. Aside from being a deep-cut reference to Bulma attempting to snag Goku’s prized four-star dragon ball and later failing in Dragon Ball, the effects of Bulma’ flirting technique in The Breakers all but confirms Frieza as bisexual. Hard to believe, I know. But follow my logic here. I’ve got receipts.

You see, in the story mode for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the space titan makes a pass at Bulma’s then-boyfriend Yamcha calling him “handsome.” To each their own. Of course, this doesn’t last long before Yamcha is roasted by Frieza and the rest of the villains for being the series’ notorious L-holder. See, proof (please clap).

Anywho, aside from being a refreshing spin on games about Akira Toriyama’s popular shonen series, Dragon Ball: The Breakers now serves as yet another example of Frieza committing gay wrongs across the galaxy. Cheers.