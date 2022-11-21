See Games Differently

Twitch Streamer Hasanabi Gets Official Pass To Say ‘Cracker’ From Wheat Thins

4

Isaiah Colbert

Published 10 hours ago: November 22, 2022 at 2:40 am -
Is he gonna say it? (Screenshot: Hasanabi / Twitch / Kotaku)

Last year, Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker was temporarily banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch, for having the audacity to say “cracker” full-throated while broadcasting to an audience of 2.3 million followers. Last week, everyone’s favourite tiny-headed socialist streamer finally received a pass to say the no-no word from Wheat Thins.

Last Friday, Piker received a cryptic tweet from Wheat Thins’ official account saying it delivered a package outside of his house in West Hollywood. Hasan, taken aback by how a brand would know his address (apparently they got it from his agent), initially didn’t take kindly to the ominous Tweet. But the streamer put on a brave face and did an unboxing of Wheat Thins’ mysterious parcel on his stream. While his chat rattled off variations of jokes that Wheat Thins had mailed him a sundried tomato and basil flavour-themed bomb, it turns out the whole grain cracker brand brought good tithings. In addition to receiving boxes of the reduced-fat snack, Wheat Thins gave the streamer a plaque granting him a pass to say cracker anytime he wants.

“This is legit. I can say it,” Piker told his chat. “Twitch, I can fucking say it. I can call someone the C-word and you cannot ban me. Do you understand? I have the cracker pass.”

As Hasan quickly discovered last year, saying the slang word for trifling-arse white brethren classifies as a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines against hate speech. Twitch’s pearl-clutching and subsequent banning of Hasan for a total of one week, three minutes, and 49 seconds rang especially hollow considering Twitch streamers — notably queer streamers and streamers of colour — started the #TwitchDoBetter movement that same year. The purpose of said campaign was to get Twitch to address the rampant harassment campaigns, follow-botting, and charged “hate raids” streamers faced on the platform. To Twitch’s credit, it would later address actual racism on its site by suing two anonymous individuals believed to be leaders in the ongoing hate raids but, let’s be honest, Hasan getting banned for saying cracker was ridiculous on Twitch’s part.

One can only assume that Wheat Thins’ C-word pass works similarly to the parody N-word pass subscription service from Canadian streamer WoolieVersus: some lucky lily-skinned user has the opportunity to sing along to their favourite Kendrick Lamar song without fear of catching a fade. Product viability may vary. I’m not sure how many chart-topping tunes use the naughty streamer word, so the Wheat Thins pass has a very different use-case. It’s not every day that one of the world’s biggest cracker distributors gives you the go-ahead to say Black folks’ tried and true noun for racist white people, so use your pass responsibly, Hasan. Congrats on your everything.

Comments

  • So I’m a white guy who thoroughly dislikes Piker, and even I think his ban for saying cracker was some of the moronic shit I’ve ever seen. On top of that, the blatantly fuckin’ dishonest people that were coming at him acting like saying ‘cracker’ was essentially the same as saying the n-word was absolutely insane.

    Personally I don’t agree with policing of language like that to start with, even the n-word. It should absolutely be about intent/context around it, and someone being offended doesn’t count. You getting offended doesn’t mean the other person was automatically being offensive.

    But instead what we actually in have in society is this monumentally stupid knee-jerk reaction bullshit. Where if you’re not the right shade you simply can’t even use certain words without censoring yourself or people will lose their fucking minds, ignore all context and reason, and then start screaming about how you should be banned, fired from your job, have your life ruined, etc.

    Reply

  • Imagine an Aussie streamer getting banned for saying “what a cracker” considering the word “cracker” has a very different slang meaning here!

    Reply

  • Kotaku AmeriKKKa only produces this puff piece this because it’s a leftoid politi-groomer streamer who aligns with their political ideology.

    None of his viewers are likely to even go out and buy Wheat Thins, it’s a strange way to try and get their name out there. Aaron Webber’s stint as the Sonic social media manager and the resulting hordes of brand accounts trying to copy him and be ‘cool’ is a cancer that won’t be excised even if Twitter goes out.

    The leftoid grifter fears the Candyman.

    Reply
