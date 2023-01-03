Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Looks Stylish As Hell

Marvel’s next animated series is set to hit the Disney Channel next month, and if you weren’t already sure that the Moon Girl show was juking where the rest of the Marvel-verse is jiving by already giving us a show with an Inhuman heroine, it’s also showing off a great deal more style.

Marvel animation, whether it’s the kids-focused fare like the recent Spider-Man shows or things like What If have all gone for relatively grounded aesthetic takes, rooted in the realistic origins of the MCU. But this new clip from Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur oozes with a sense of style unlike anything we’ve seen from the publisher’s adaptations — outside of the Spider-Verse movies, of course — for a very long time.

It’s a cute clip, as Lunella learns to not rush into dangerous situations by… out-dancing a villain? It’s goofy in all the right ways, but it also just looks fantastic. When Lunella goes into her zone to out skate her foe until he runs out of gravity-goop juice, her world is soaked in this wonderfully neon, pop-art-y comic book palette, like a series of splash panels in motion. It’s really slick, and a great way to make the series stand out from the animated Marvel fare that has come before it.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur hits the Disney Channel on February 10, and will stream on Disney+ shortly thereafter.