The New Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Is Chock Full Of Mandalorians

Rob Bricken

Published 3 hours ago: January 18, 2023 at 9:00 am -
Image: Lucasfilm

Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu are on their way back. The Mandalorian has just dropped a new trailer for season three, or what I’m going to call Oops! All Mandalorians!

Seriously, this trailer is lousy with Mandalorians talking about Mandalore with other Mandalorians. And wait a second. Is that…?

Tucked in with a lot of familiar faces, it really seems like those are Jedi? I have to assume this is during a flashback scene, maybe during the Clone Wars, back when the Republic and Separatists were fighting tooth and nail over the planet, because there should be only one Jedi — ok, and Ahsoka — and, fine, Ezra Bridger is somewhere on a space whale — but still!

Season three of The Mandalorian premieres March 1 on Disney+.

