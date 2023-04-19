‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Red Cross Challenged Gamers To Not Commit War Crimes

Isaiah Colbert

Published 51 mins ago: April 20, 2023 at 7:59 am -
Filed to:aftermathofwar
bohemiainteractivefadsandtrendsfortnitegamedesigninternationalcommitteeoftheredcrossinternationalredcrossandredcrescentmovementplayerunknown27sbattlegroundsthird personshootersvideogamelivestreamingvideogamesvideogamingwar2cconflictwindowsgames
The Red Cross Challenged Gamers To Not Commit War Crimes
Image: Epic Games

The International Committee of the Red Cross has partnered up with a bunch of Twitch streamers to encourage gamers to not commit war crimes in popular shooters like Call of Duty. The ICRC hopes that its event, “Play by the Rules,” will educate players on the statutes of actual war. The organisation has even created its own Fortnite mode to help communicate what those rules are.

Read More: War Crimes in Video Games Draw Red Cross Scrutiny

“Every day, people play games set in conflict zones right from their couch. But right now, armed conflicts are more prevalent than ever,” the ICRC website said. “And to the people suffering from their effects, this conflict is not a game. It destroys lives and leaves communities devastated. Therefore, we’re challenging you to play FPS by the real Rules of War, to show everyone that even wars have rules — rules which protect humanity on battlefields IRL.”

As part of the event, on the ICRC’s official Twitch channel streamers have played a number of games while adhering (or attempting to adhere) to the Laws of Conflict, including PUBG Battlegrounds, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Rainbow 6 Siege, and Escape From Tarkov. In addition to the Play by the Rules event, the ICRC created its own Fortnite mode that’s designed to convey the rules of war in the context of competitive play.

For those curious, the official rules of war for the ICRC’s Play by the Rules event (which have been streamlined to account for video game mechanics) are:

  1. No thirsting (don’t shoot downed/unresponsive enemies)
  2. No targeting non-violent NPCs
  3. No targeting civilian buildings
  4. Use med kits on everyone

This isn’t the first time the ICRC has urged players to critically think about the rules of war. Back in 2017, the ICRC hosted a similar event in an Arma III DLC called Law of War. In Law of War, gamers put down their weapons and took on the role of humanitarian workers as they respond to people in crisis, deactivate mines, and speak with an investigative journalist. According to a blog post from Arma III developer Bohemia Interactive, the DLC raised a total of $US176,667 ($245,249), which it donated to the ICRC.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.