High On Life Gets DLC Trailer Where Gun Voiced By Roiland Is MIA

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: June 14, 2023 at 3:53 am -
Screenshot: Squanch Games / Xbox

On Tuesday, during Xbox’s extended showcase event, the first trailer for High on Knife — a new DLC for comedy shooter High on Life — was shown. However, Kenny, a gun voiced by former Squanch Games CEO and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, is absent. Roiland resigned from the company in January 2023, shortly after domestic abuse allegations became public. The lawsuit against Roiland was dropped in March 2023.

According to a press release from Squanch Games, High On Knife will introduce a brand-new talking gun, Harper, who is voiced by Sarah Sherman of SNL. The trailer also shows off another new gun character, B.A.L.L, voiced by Alec Robbins. Nowhere in the press release for this new DLC did Squanch mention Kenny or Roiland.

[This story is developing…]

