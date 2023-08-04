What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, the good day has arrived one again. TGIF.

As we do every Friday afternoon around here, we come together, crack a beverage of our choice, and bring the week to a close.

I’d ask what we’re all planning to play this weekend, but I think it’s pretty obvious that Emily and I will be no-lifing Baldur’s Gate 3, and quite a few of you will probably be doing the same. Like many of you who visit the site every day, I played the originals way back when, making today’s launch feel like something of a homecoming.

I’ve been playing the game in early access on and off since the Steam version went live, but I haven’t been back in a while. Excited to see the changes Larian has made in the interim. Based on the length and breadth of Divinity: Original Sin 2, I wonder how much of it I’ll actually get through. Guess we’ll find out together.

So, a short and sweet WAYPTW? this week. Will you be checking out Baldur’s Gate 3 this weekend? Maybe you’re playing something else? If you’re not into Baldur’s Gate, try Venba on Game Pass! It’s wonderful. Maybe you’re playing actual, IRL D&D with your friends? (If you are, I’m jealous. Please invite me over.)

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thank you, as always, for hanging out with us; we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.