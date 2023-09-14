Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 Update Has Edgerunners Perks, Here’s What They Do

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update is coming on September 21, and it completely overhauls the game’s skill trees to give you a more defined playstyle. It rules. But if you’re a fan of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime (which is very good), you’ll notice the new skill trees include perks based on characters from the anime, with icons that feature their faces, and even one that’s straight-up named after the show. So if you want to know what those are and where to look for them on the skill tree, read on.

Lucy: Finisher: Live Wire

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

A nod to Lucy, the netrunner who uses a Monowire in combat, can be found in the Finisher: Live Wire perk on the Intelligence skill tree. This is one of the new finishers, which lets you take out an enemy with a stylish melee attack, and as the name and icon suggests, involves using a Mono Wire to finish an enemy off. You’ll find it on the perk track for quickhack queuing on the left-hand side. It definitely feels in-line with Lucy’s character, so if you’re looking to emulate her hacking expertise and elegant wire use, start dumping points into your Intelligence tree.

Rebecca: Die! Die! Die!

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

As much as I love fan-favorite Rebecca, Edgerunners’ foul-mouthed, unpredictable, gun-toting merc, the perk that uses her likeness isn’t quite as exciting as the others. Die! Die! Die! is found on the Body skill tree, and lowers recoil for Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs when you’re low on Stamina and increases your fire rate as your Stamina decreases. It will definitely help you in a pinch, but it isn’t really giving you a new tool like the other Edgerunners perks do.

David: Edgerunner

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Lastly, David’s image is used for the Technical Ability skill tree for a high-level perk named after the anime. Edgerunner’s utility is two-fold. At a base level, it allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity, but with the drawback of losing 0.5% of V’s health for every point you go over. This lets you install more Cyberware, granting you more buffs and abilities depending on what add-ons you install. But on top of that, depending on how many points you go over your capacity, you have a chance to enter a Fury state, which ups your damage by 10 percent and gives you a 30 percent higher critical hit chance for a 50 percent critical damage boost.

The whole thing sounds like an echo of David’s arc in Edgerunners, which centered around his overuse of Cyberware and what it cost him. So if you, too, would like a taste of that, it’s waiting for you at the top of the Technical Ability tree.

All of this comes alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion launching on September 26.