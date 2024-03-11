The Best Cerveza Cristal Memes, Star Wars Or Otherwise

Product placement in media is a tale as old as time, but the internet was delighted this week after a series of segments showing spots for Chilean beer company Cristal clunkily, yet charmingly, spliced directly into the original Star Wars films have sparked a wave of joyous recreations. Here’s some of the best we’ve seen—either from the galaxy far, far away, or other films.

As we noted on Monday, the viral ads—showcasing Obi-Wan and Emperor Palpatine randomly reaching for a drink in the middle of crucial Star Wars scenes, complete with a catchy jingle—might read like an attempt at contemporary internet shitposting humor, but were very much real. It was the first time in Chilean broadcast TV history that product placements had been retroactively spliced into syndicated material, instead of being added in during production; OMD Santiago, the ad company behind the idea,won a Cannes marketing award for the campaign, even as Lucasfilm successfully lodged legal complaints about the ads.

But while they were real, the imagined ones pinging around the internet this week are very much not. Doesn’t stop them from being fun though!

The Hot New Star Wars Action Figure

New Star Wars piece just dropped#cervezacristal pic.twitter.com/wTSB7TeGeN — Readful Things (@Readful_Things) March 6, 2024

But What About Second Beer?

“Where Are You Going, Master?” “For a Drink.”

Long Live the Drinkers

pic.twitter.com/zkSVFicqbe — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 4, 2024

Filthy Junk Traders, Sold You Off for Cristal Money

Norman Just Wants a Drink

A Legacy Unwanted

🎶 CERVEZA CRISTAL🎶 pic.twitter.com/4AufswYKuw — Punch It Chewie Press 🔜 WonderCon (@PunchitChewie77) March 5, 2024

Handed Down from Goof to Goof

Wow, A Goofy Movie in Chile was way different

🎶CERVEZA CRISTAL🎶 pic.twitter.com/zLu3WU0BEi — Alec Comes (@AlecComes) March 5, 2024

Don’t Open Your Eyes, Marion!

Cerveza Cristal is my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/ZzLFdUl2SR — matt green (@thatmattgreen) March 5, 2024

We Told You the EU Got Silly

Beer is the Mind Killer

Get Down and Jedi Rocks

CERVEZA RYSTÁLL pic.twitter.com/OXKgppqsUD — TALKING BAY 94 (@TalkingBay94) March 6, 2024

Beat the Mount Doom Heat

Perfectly Refrigerated on Hoth

such an iconic moment pic.twitter.com/x3U90j1890 — Veers Watch (@VeersWatch) March 5, 2024

One Way to Get a Beer Gut

Take Us Back to Oga’s Cantina, Stat

The Water of Life

It’s the official drink of the south, Paul. pic.twitter.com/C9YnecreM6 — james w (@OmgMoreJames) March 5, 2024

You Underestimate Its Refreshing Power!

Quite Cool Indeed