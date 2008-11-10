WCG 2008 Day 3: Aussies Go Distance In Halo 3 Deathmatch

Australia wasn't expected to do very well at all in Halo 3 at the World Cyber Games final, so when the lads from Encore.BBR (pictured hanging with some of the NZ crew) made light work of their group to advance to the quarter finals a few heads were turned. This was followed by a tight quarter final where the Australians again punched well above weight to knock out the home side over three maps. Suddenly the down underdogs were in medal contention!

A semi-final against France's SSK. turned into a very exciting affair, with the Australian's taking the first of three maps. Trailing for most of the period on the second, a late comeback saw a Grand Final berth so close at hand, only to fall a single kill short, 101-102, pushing the tie into a third map.

From here the wind was at France's back, Australia again trailing throughout and while they were never far off the pace they just couldn't recover from the early deficit. France through to the final, Australia into the Bronze medal play-off.

Australia faced the USA in the play-off and never quite found their earlier form, losing in straight sets though never by any great margins. This was a superb outing for the Australian Halo 3 team. With little opportunity to play top flight teams from overseas (almost all big competition in Halo is tied up in the North American MLG series) this was a show of pure talent taking on more experienced opponents. Some more time facing up to mature competition and who knows what is in store for these guys next year?