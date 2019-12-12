Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

The 8Bit Deck Is A Regular Ol' Deck Of Playing Cards, Only With Some Very Nice Pixel Art Replacing T

The 8Bit Deck is a regular ol’ deck of playing cards, only with some very nice pixel art replacing the traditional styling. The cards were made by artist Michael Myers (who you might remember did our old social media banners), and are available to purchase here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
animals dolphins gta gta-san-andreas gta-vice-city myths rockstar-games sharks

Remembering The Sad Sharks And Dolphins Of GTA San Andreas

When I was younger, about 14, I remember jumping into the waters of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, swimming around and exploring. I did this a lot. I had been playing San Andreas, at that point, for months. And then, I saw something strange. I thought I saw a shark. Digging around online for info it seemed nobody was sure if sharks were in GTA San Andreas. People knew dolphins were in the game, they were very common. But sharks? That was up for debate.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles