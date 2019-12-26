Amazon's Best Boxing Day Game Sales

Did Santa leave a shiny new Ouya under your tree this morning? Or maybe a Nanica Smitch?

Inspiring! Tell us—if you can manage to somehow navigate the ads and actually get our comments to load—what’s the worst gaming present you’ve ever gotten?

The Most Disappointing Games Of The Decade

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while we take you through the best games of the decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.

