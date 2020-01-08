Zombie Army 4 Preview: It's Nazi Killing Time, Baby

Australian Streamers Raise Over $350,000 For Bushfire Relief

Player Breaks Out Prop While Speedrunning Fallout 4 To Explain Glitch

Games Artist Releasing His Own Comic About Space Robots

Ben Mauro is one of the best artists working in entertainment today, and we’ve featured his work on Fine Art a bunch of times. We’re doing it again tonight because he’s releasing a graphic novel called HUXLEY, about “two scavengers who find an ancient robot and get swept up on an adventure that could change the fate of the galaxy as they know it”.

HUXLEY will be out later this year, but for now here’s a look at some of the early sections (note that these pages aren’t sequential, they’re just a selection).

You can see more of Ben’s stuff at his personal site.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles