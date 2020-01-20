The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

Google Stadia's Early Adopters Are Losing Patience

Remembering The Witcher's Terrible Phone Game, For Some Reason

The Witcher series has produced some pretty good games! Let’s not kid ourselves, though, and pretend every Witcher game has been an all-time great. Because that would mean you, like me, had forgotten all about The Witcher: Crimson Trail, released all the way back in 2007.

It was a phone game developed by a third-party studio (Breakpoint), and being a phone game in 2007 meant that it wasn’t a fancy iPhone game like we’d get today. It was instead a terrible Java experience built for old-fashioned phones that was so limited you could only enter one command at a time, because those phone couldn’t support you hitting both left and up on the keys at the same time.

It also had a dogshit framerate and some scrolling effects that would make your eyes explode, but somehow those are only minor concerns next to some massive design missteps.

You can see it in action in this video by minimme below.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital feature observation survey win

Win A SEGA Mega Drive Mini, Games And Thousands More With Our Reader Survey [Last Day!]

You've got one day left to win a whole truckload of stuff with our first reader survey of the year: several gaming packs from Five Star including a SEGA Mega Drive Mini bundle, vouchers for The Iconic, $300 of food from Deliveroo, and an Ultimate Gamer Pack for all your console gaming courtesy of Turtle Beach.
au best-of feature gaming-podcasts podcasts

The Best Gaming Podcasts For 2020 [Updated!]

Podcasts are great. Whether you're drifting off to sleep, driving in to work or trying to stay awake on the bus, podcasts are the perfect entertainment on the go. Luckily, for the avid gamer, there's a range of fantastic gaming podcasts around - here are a few of our favourites.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles