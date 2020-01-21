Temtem Is A Pokémon Clone That Looks Pretty Cool

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Temtem is an MMO out this week that, in many and very obvious ways, is trying to be the kind of Pokémon game people have wanted for years but have never actually gotten.

So, yes, Pokémon. Only you fight with two monsters at once instead of one, letting you team up and string together combos, and it’s an MMO, so you can wander around the overworld with friends.

It’s out tomorrow in beta form on Steam, with a final release on Xbox One, Switch and PS4 planned for 2021.

