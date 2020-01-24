There's A New Official Mobile Tetris

Tips For Playing Temtem

EA and Popcap’s popular Tetris Blitz is shutting down in April, but do not fret. There is another. Available today on iOS and Android, the simply-named Tetris is as straightforward a block-dropping puzzle game as you can get. At least for now.

Created by game company N3twork as part of a multi-year partnership with The Tetris Company, this new version of Tetris launches with just a simple single-player game mode. There are five different themes, including a nostalgia-inducing 8-Bits Game Boy theme, but otherwise it’s just plain Tetris. Well, Tetris with annoying-as-shit ads you can pay $US4.99 ($7) to disable.

It’s basic stuff right now, but N3twork has plans to add additional gameplay modes and features in the near future. Why, I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes the new Tetris Blitz.

