There's A New Official Mobile Tetris

EA and Popcap’s popular Tetris Blitz is shutting down in April, but do not fret. There is another. Available today on iOS and Android, the simply-named Tetris is as straightforward a block-dropping puzzle game as you can get. At least for now.

Created by game company N3twork as part of a multi-year partnership with The Tetris Company, this new version of Tetris launches with just a simple single-player game mode. There are five different themes, including a nostalgia-inducing 8-Bits Game Boy theme, but otherwise it’s just plain Tetris. Well, Tetris with annoying-as-shit ads you can pay $US4.99 ($7) to disable.

It’s basic stuff right now, but N3twork has plans to add additional gameplay modes and features in the near future. Why, I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes the new Tetris Blitz.