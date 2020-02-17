This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

It's Almost Like The Akira Manga Predicted The Coronavirus

Image: ASCII

Akira certainly did predict the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The manga and ensuing anime are set against the backdrop of the impending 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It also appears that one panel in the manga refers to measures for combating a contagious disease.

In the third volume of Akira, the following panel reads, “The WHO (World Health Organisation) criticises [Neo-Tokyo’s] epidemic countermeasures.”

The Japanese word that appears in the text 伝染病 (densenbyou) can be translated as “epidemic.” (Here is another example.) Coronavirus (COVID-19) is thankfully not an epidemic as of writing, and the Japanese media has been referring to it as 感染症 (kansenshou) or “infectious disease.”

As The Japan Times, where I am a columnist, reported late last month, the Japanese government and Prime Minister Abe have been facing criticism for its response to the coronavirus. The WHO, however, hasn’t recommended the need for contingency plans for the Tokyo Olympics.

However, it’s being pointed out that the graffiti on this Tokyo Olympic countdown clock reads chuushi (中止), meaning “stop”, “suspend”, or even “cancel.” While the Olympics are still scheduled to go, Tokyo has cancelled the Emperor’s birthday greeting celebration on February 23 due to coronavirus fears. Entrants for the upcoming Tokyo Marathon will also be restricted because of the virus.

Note that the date on Tokyo Olympic countdown sign apparently corresponds to February 28, which is 147 days before the games get underway this July.

This isn’t the only thing the Akira manga seemed to have forboded.

Last year, it was pointed out that that the Hong Kong protesters were using street signs as shields as in the manga.

These predictions are, no doubt, unfortunate real-world coincidences that, if anything, show just how relevant Akira still is after all these years.

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    I really need to re-read this manga soon. It's so damned good, and far, far better than the movie.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dreams fallout-4

Here's Fallout 4 In Dreams

If someone ever asks you to explain what exactly the Dreams experience is like, at least now you can say it's the game where someone remade Fallout 4 in it.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles