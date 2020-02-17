Sunday Comics: Peeps?

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Feb. 13. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published Feb. 10. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Feb. 10. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Feb. 14. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published Feb. 8. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Feb. 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Feb. 14. Read more of Penny Arcade.

