Frontier Development Signs Multi-Year Management Game Deal With Formula One

Frontier Developments, the developer best known for space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, is taking a slightly new direction. The studio, based in Cambridge, has signed a new deal with Formula One to develop an annual management series starting in 2022.

In a statement published earlier today (via Eurogamer), CEO David Braben said that he was "delighted" with the deal, which will run until 2025. While Frontier has a long history with the Elite franchise, recent years have seen it release a suite of acclaimed management games, including Planet Zoo, Planet Coaster, and Jurassic World Evolution.

Codemaster, the Leamington-based studio which creates the F1 racing games, is unaffected by the deal, as Elite will focus on the day-to-day running of the team, rather than the action behind the wheel. Codemaster's license with Formula 1 also runs to 2025, with the option to extend to 2027.

