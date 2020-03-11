Frontier Development Signs Multi-Year Management Game Deal With Formula One

The Best Free Games With Food

Frontier Developments, the developer best known for space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, is taking a slightly new direction. The studio, based in Cambridge, has signed a new deal with Formula One to develop an annual management series starting in 2022.

In a statement published earlier today (via Eurogamer), CEO David Braben said that he was "delighted" with the deal, which will run until 2025. While Frontier has a long history with the Elite franchise, recent years have seen it release a suite of acclaimed management games, including Planet Zoo, Planet Coaster, and Jurassic World Evolution.

Codemaster, the Leamington-based studio which creates the F1 racing games, is unaffected by the deal, as Elite will focus on the day-to-day running of the team, rather than the action behind the wheel. Codemaster's license with Formula 1 also runs to 2025, with the option to extend to 2027.

This post originally appeared on Kotaku UK, bringing you original reporting, game culture and humour from the British isles.

There’s a meditative quality to soaring through Elite: Dangerous’ vast reconstruction of outer space, but every once in a while, players discover something that jolts them out of their hyper-space stasis. Earlier this week, it was an ancient ship full of still-living passengers that turned heads, reinvigorating the game’s community after a sleepy few months. Now that ship is the focus of a game-wide community event.

If you’re the sort of person who sees packs of animals majestically gallivanting about in forests or on the National Geographic channel and thinks “I need to manage those,” you’re in luck: Planet Zoo is now out on Steam. But does it have Steam users squawking, or do they want to lock it up and throw away the key?

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

