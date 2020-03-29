Netflix Is Making A Live-Action Dragon's Lair Movie

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Netflix is planning to create a live-action movie based on the 80s arcade game Dragon’s Lair and Ryan Reynolds is set to produce and star in the film.

When it first was released back in the 1980s, Dragon’s Lair was one of the best looking games ever made. Thanks to its amazing animation, colourful art, and Laserdisc technology, the game looked unlike any other game found in arcades during that time. It would spawn a few sequels and ports to various consoles. It recently appeared in an episode of the Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has been working on getting the rights to Dragon’s Lair for over a year. The Hollywood Reporter also reports that Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the film adaptation and produce too. Original Dragon’s Lair creator and famed animator, Don Bluth, will also be a producer on the film.

The script is being written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, who were behind the screenplay of last year’s Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. In the original game, players help control knight Dirk the Daring as he tries to save a princess from an evil dragon and wizard, while avoiding traps and other obstacles. The gameplay in the original Dragon’s Lair was limited to hitting buttons when prompts appeared, essentially making the game a giant collection of quick-time events. If played correctly, with no mistakes, the entire game is only about 12 minutes.

No details on when to expect this film, but if you want to see Ryan Reynolds in different video game movie he is starring the upcoming Free Guy.

