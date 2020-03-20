The Origin Story Of A Very Sharp Outfit

How Breath Of The Wild Helped Me Love Food Again

Beth Hobbs is an artist at Creative Assembly, where she’s worked on Total Wars like Three Kingdoms and Warhammer.

What I love about some of this is how it gives us a look at the earliest stages of some of these designs. I appreciate a good desktop wallpaper-type image as much as anyone else, but it’s seeing the rough genesis of a character, from their costme details to the colour palette, that is the real good shit.

You can see more of Beth’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

  vaegrand

    I can really appreciate the character designs, but Warhammer has ruined the historical titles for me. I really just want TW:W3 already.

