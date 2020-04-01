Here's April 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

April’s Xbox Live Games with Gold is a good deal for fans of racing games and RPGs. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Project CARS 2 (April 1-30)
Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (April 16-May 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)
Fable Anniversary (April 1-15)
Toybox Turbos (April 16-30)
