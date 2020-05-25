Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Maneater: The Kotaku Review

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 21. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 18. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 18. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 21. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published March, 17 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 22. Read more of Penny Arcade.

