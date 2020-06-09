The Command & Conquer Remaster Is Just Excellent

After Massive DMCA Takedown, Twitch Streamers Are Deleting Thousands Of Clips

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

A Key Piece Of The Last Of Us TV Adaptation Has Been Revealed

The Last of Us Part II is out this week and the TV show is moving ahead. (Image: Sony)

The new game is out Friday and the TV show has a pilot director. It’s a big week for post-apocalyptic tale The Last of Us.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, director Johan Renck revealed he’ll be helming the pilot to the video game adaptation as well as executive producing along with game creator Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin. Mazin and Renck previously worked on a different sort of bleak story: the award-winning HBO mini-series Chernobyl.

“It’s an ongoing TV series,” Renck said. “So that’s not something that I will be able to take on to that extent, but I’m part of that series and I will be directing at least the pilot. Then we’ll see how it goes on further. I mean, both Craig and I, we are working with each other again and we will work with each other on other things because we like each other.”

Set in the post-apocalyptic near future, The Last of Us follows a young girl named Ellie who is immune to a deadly zombie virus. She’s escorted across the country by a stranger named Joel and the two develop a father-daughter relationship. Ellie could be the key to a cure that could save millions, and Joel has to decide what’s more important: the fate of the world or the love of this child?

The story then continues in The Last of Us Part II, which is out for PlayStation 4 on Friday. It picks up several years later with Joel and Ellie dealing with the consequences of their actions in the previous game. I’m currently in the process of playing it and, at least 17 hours or so into it, the story somehow ends up being even more gut-wrenching than the first one. And I’m not even done yet.

This, of course, means that Renck and Mazin have plenty of material to work with for an ongoing series. And if they bring the same intensity they did to Chernobyl, The Last of Us could end up being the next Walking Dead.

There’s no word on when Renck will begin shooting the pilot; in the interview, he hints that casting the show is a challenge because the main characters are so recognisable to players. It’s going to be interesting to see who gets chosen, and if HBO moves forward with the series.

We’ll have more on The Last of Us Part II in the coming days and the TV show as it moves along.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

It's been hard to keep up with this year's string of not-E3 announcements, due to all the cancellations and postponements. Here's the Aussie times you need.
au command-and-conquer-remastered-collection ea feature petroglyph

The Command & Conquer Remaster Is Just Excellent

It's 2020 and I'm writing about a) EA re-releasing Command & Conquer and b) absolutely recommending everyone buy it. What a weird timeline we live in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles