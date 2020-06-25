Because Of Covid-19, Meeting Pop Idols In Japan Has Changed

In the pre-novel coronavirus world, Japanese pop idols held meet-and-greets with fans in which they’d shake hands and pose for pictures. Now, they’re doing it, too, but things have changed.
As reported by News Gamme, a series of precautions are being taken for an idol group Momoiro Revolution’s recent live event. For example, fans were staggered in the seats and wearing masks and face shields.
朝のワイドショーに桃色革命が取り上げられていたので慌てて録画
自粛開け新しいアイドルライブの形として数分間紹介されてましたね。
ライブは着席フェイスシールド、握手会は手袋ビニルカーテン越し、ハートチェキもビニル越しで、制限あるなかで、かなり工夫してました。 pic.twitter.com/sziow70eb0
— ブースカ・ブー@ (@ostein2010) June 22, 2020
After the concerts, idols donned masks, they had gloves for shaking hands, and plastic barriers were placed between for social distancing.
ヲタクに触れたら即死時代の幕開けだ pic.twitter.com/vUHQOoM5c1
— あきら (@l_lakiral_l) June 23, 2020
One member just a claw hand to hand a fan a photo.
マジックハンド????#桃色革命#楽しそうじゃねえか pic.twitter.com/wYzrnrquZf
— はるはろ (@nagaokakyou_001) June 21, 2020
Previously, Kotaku reported that idol group 2o Love to Sweet Bullet charged fans who don’t wear face masks.
Let’s hope these extra steps keep Momoiro Revolution fans and group members safe.
