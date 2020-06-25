See Games Differently

Because Of Covid-19, Meeting Pop Idols In Japan Has Changed

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: June 25, 2020 at 6:50 pm -
Filed to:idols
japan

In the pre-novel coronavirus world, Japanese pop idols held meet-and-greets with fans in which they’d shake hands and pose for pictures. Now, they’re doing it, too, but things have changed.

As reported by News Gamme, a series of precautions are being taken for an idol group Momoiro Revolution’s recent live event. For example, fans were staggered in the seats and wearing masks and face shields.

After the concerts, idols donned masks, they had gloves for shaking hands, and plastic barriers were placed between for social distancing.

One member just a claw hand to hand a fan a photo.

Previously, Kotaku reported that idol group 2o Love to Sweet Bullet charged fans who don’t wear face masks. 

Let’s hope these extra steps keep Momoiro Revolution fans and group members safe.

